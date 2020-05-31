One person is charged with murder in the disappearance 10 days ago of a woman from Texas County.
The remains believed to be Brittany Gorman, 29, of Mountain View, were found Saturday in Ozark County after the suspect, Dylan J. Hanger, 28, of Mountain View, led investigators to the site. Hanger is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after he moved the body. He is held in the Texas County Jail without bond after the charges were filed by Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr.
“The tragic outcome of this investigation is not what I had hoped and prayed for since Brittany was reported missing,” said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey. “ I want to commend the investigative team of deputies, National Park Service special agents and rangers, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators and surrounding law enforcement agencies that worked extensively over past 10 days to find Brittany and ultimately seek justice upon her behalf. I am also thankful to the public for providing information to the investigative team throughout this process.”
Gorman’s unoccupied truck was found May 21 at Buck Hollow off Highway 17 south of Summersville on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Blood was found. Deputies from the county sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted park rangers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
