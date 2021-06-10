INVESTIGATION

Authorities say the theft of air conditioning units from a chamber facility has been solved.

A man with local ties faces a trio of felony charges after allegedly swiping air conditioning units and copper wire from the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds in late May.

Phillip D. Giller, of 1584 E. 526th Road in Brighton, is charged with stealing $25,000 or more, second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.

A Houston Police Department officer reported that at about 4:30 p.m. May 28, a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy advised him that information from a GPS monitor attached to Giller’s ankle had been reviewed and showed that Giller had been in the northern portion of Houston that day between 2:29 and 3:36 a.m.

The deputy also told the police officer that parts from four air conditioning units had been located they had not been reported stolen in similar thefts in the county.

The police officer reported checking all businesses in northern Houston and finding that several AC units were missing from the community building. Chamber officials were notified and met the officer at the building at about 5:15 p.m., and confirmed that all four of the structure’s large AC units were missing from their concrete pads, as well as a smaller window unit and a roll of copper wire.

The deputy also reportedly told the officer that Giller had a receipt from a scrap yard with him showing the sale of the copper wire.

Giller was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond was set at a total of $300,000. 

