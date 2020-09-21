CRIME WATCH

Houston police were called to several investigations during the last week. 

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

• Chelsea L.D. Richards, 26, of 1207 Forrest St. at Mountain Grove, was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident on July 28.

An officer report said a section of fence at Houston Memorial Airport had been damaged and that a license plate had been left at the scene that registered to a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am owned by Richards.

•Timothy S. Edwards, 49, of 8550 Highway E at Houston, was issued citations of July 24 for discharging a weapon within city limits and property damage.

An officer was dispatched at about 4 p.m. regarding a report of a drive-by shooting at a Highway 17 residence. A 57-year-old woman there told the officer Edwards had fired a BB gun at her house. The officer observed a small hole and cracks in a window near the from door. A metal BB was located and seized as evidence.

•Matthew R. Dunseth, 33, of 104 Acorn Lane in Houston, was cited for driving while revoked on Sept. 12.

Jacob D. Willen, 29, of 206 E. 13th St. in Mountain Grove, was cited for driving while suspended on Aug. 21.

•Rachael D. Mister, 34, of 215 Oak St. in Houston, was issued a citation for failure to stop at a posted stop sign on Aug. 29.

