 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A Salem man is charged with a felony assault offense after a Licking Police Department investigation May 25 of an incident involving a woman.

Daniel I. Loyd, 60, of 1900 Highway 119 at Salem, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).

A Licking officer responded to a report of a woman in a vehicle yelling for help at Highway 32 and Robnett Street. The officer was reportedly advised that a man was also in the vehicle.

The officer made contact with the woman and she said Loyd had assaulted her. The officer reported observing dry blood around the woman’s left nostril, along with lacerations on her left cheek and right forearm.

The officer was advised by dispatch that Loyd was at the police station wishing to speak with the officer.

After speaking with both people, the officer arrested Loyd and took him to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

