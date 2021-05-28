A Salem man is charged with a felony assault offense after a Licking Police Department investigation May 25 of an incident involving a woman.
Daniel I. Loyd, 60, of 1900 Highway 119 at Salem, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).
A Licking officer responded to a report of a woman in a vehicle yelling for help at Highway 32 and Robnett Street. The officer was reportedly advised that a man was also in the vehicle.
The officer made contact with the woman and she said Loyd had assaulted her. The officer reported observing dry blood around the woman’s left nostril, along with lacerations on her left cheek and right forearm.
The officer was advised by dispatch that Loyd was at the police station wishing to speak with the officer.
After speaking with both people, the officer arrested Loyd and took him to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.