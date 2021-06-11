A West Plains man faces felony charges and is jailed on $500,000 bond after assaulting a Houston Police Department officer Thursday at a local business.
Clayton M. Payne, 30, of 505 Porter Wagoner Boulevard in West Plains, is charged with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony) and resisting arrest (a class E felony). He was charged Friday.
According to a report, the officer responded to Walmart at about 10:20 a.m. regarding a man who was refusing to leave.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an employee who said Payne had purchased several items of clothing and used the restroom to change, but left a bunch of trash lying on the floor.
When the employee asked Payne to leave, he wouldn’t, according to the officer.
The officer then made contact with Payne and told him to leave. But Payne reportedly said he had a bad heart, and when the officer contacted 911 for an ambulance response, Payne punched him in the mouth and then tried to tackle the officer.
The officer fought back, and then deployed his taser to stun Payne. Despite being tased more than once, Payne continued to fight and resist, and even wrapped his legs around the officer’s waist, according to the report.
The officer eventually got free and was able to place handcuffs on Payne and take him to the Texas County Jail.
