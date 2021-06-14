The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Gregory R. Johnson, 42, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 10, in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart multiple times beginning on May 13.

•Rachel J. Vasek, 24, of 1032 Thomasville Road in Houston, was cited on June 3 for allowing an animal to run at large.

•Jasper D. Robbins, 34, of 114 W. Cedar St. in Houston, was issued a citation for fourth-degree domestic assault on May 23.

A woman contacted 911 at about 9:55 p.m. stating she wanted a man removed from her Cedar Street property and that she had a “busted eye.”

An officer went to the location and made contact with Robbins, who said he had gone there to get his property so he could leave for the night, but the woman wouldn’t let him inside the house. He reportedly told the officer nothing physical had occurred between he and the woman.

The officer spoke with the woman, and she said Robbins had threatened to break down the door, and when she opened it, he punched her in her left eye.

Robbins was taken to the Texas County Jail for a 12-hour hold period.

•Brandy Sciotto, 34, of 110 S. Grand Ave. in Houston, was cited on May 29 for driving with a suspended license.

•David L. Griggs, 44, of 303 Kelly Street in Raymondville, was cited on June 3 for driving with a suspended license.