A Raymondville man faces several charges (including a pair of felonies) after an incident Sunday involving a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy transporting a suspect to jail.
David L. Griggs, 43, of Raymondville, is charged with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony), escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony (a class E felony) and misdemeanor violation of an order of protection.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that deputies responded at about 10 a.m. to a report of a protection order violation at a residence on U.S. 63 in the Houston area. Upon arrival, officers located Griggs in violation of the order, and he was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail.
Lindsey said that on the way to the jail, Griggs became combative and attempted to reach for the deputy driving the vehicle despite being restrained. Griggs was reportedly able to knock the vehicle out of gear, however the deputy was able to safely stop and restrain him further.
Griggs has been charged three times previously for violating the same order, Lindsey said. His bond is set at $250,000.
