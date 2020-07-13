A man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly ramming his truck into the Midway Bar & Grill Friday near Mountain Grove.
Joseph V. Ross, 34, whose address in court documents is listed as the Texas County Jail, is charged with first-degree assault (a class B felony) and driving while intoxicated. He is held on $500,000 bond.
In a report, a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported being dispatched at about 4:50 p.m. regarding an intoxicated man trying to ram his vehicle into the bar on Business U.S. 60 just inside Texas County.
Responding deputies requested help from Mountain Grove police in securing the scene before their arrival.
When deputies arrived, police already had the man in custody, and he was turned over to county authorities.
The deputy reported that during investigation, the determination was made that Ross had rammed his gray Ford F-150 into the business near the front door after revving up the engine.
He’d earlier been asked to leave because he was unruly, yelling and cursing.
A deputy reported that a check of Ross’ criminal history revealed no prior DWI offenses, but he had three absent-without-leave charges while with the U.S. military, that resulted in a bad conduct discharge in December 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.