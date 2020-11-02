A Brumley man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into the Dollar General store in Roby and stealing items early Sunday morning.
Brett M. Scholz, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more (both class D felonies), resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony (a class E felony) and misdemeanor property damage.
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy responded to an alarm at the Roby Dollar General. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a man later identified as Scholz outside the building.
Lindsey said Scholz attempted to flee on foot, and during a short pursuit the officer was able to deploy his Taser to subdue the suspect and arrest him. After further investigation, it was discovered that entry had been forced into the business, and Scholz was in possession of stolen property.
Scholz was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to provide assistance.
“Deputy Andrew Edwards deserves recognition for his response to this call,” Lindsey said. “Deputy Edwards has been a patrol deputy since July of this year and his performance on this call was excellent, responding to a crime in progress and utilizing solid tactics to arrest a suspect and recover stolen property.
Lindsey said investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely on an accomplice in the burglary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.