ARREST

One person is charged following an incident May 6 at Cabool. 

A Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident involving a gun on May 6 has led to multiple charges against a Mountain Grove man.

Dustyn Moore, 35, of 8300 Sinning Drive at Mountain Grove, is charged with felonies of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, along with misdemeanor trespassing.

A Cabool officer’s report indicates that he responded to an incident at a residence at McCubbins Avenue where Moore and a woman were fighting.

The altercation escalated, and both had weapons. A 15-year-old boy was reportedly also involved in the scuffle.

As of Friday, Moore was jailed at the Cabool station. His bond is set at $250,000.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments