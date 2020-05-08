A Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident involving a gun on May 6 has led to multiple charges against a Mountain Grove man.
Dustyn Moore, 35, of 8300 Sinning Drive at Mountain Grove, is charged with felonies of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, along with misdemeanor trespassing.
A Cabool officer’s report indicates that he responded to an incident at a residence at McCubbins Avenue where Moore and a woman were fighting.
The altercation escalated, and both had weapons. A 15-year-old boy was reportedly also involved in the scuffle.
As of Friday, Moore was jailed at the Cabool station. His bond is set at $250,000.
