A Springfield man is charged with a pair of felonies following a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident at a woman’s house Feb. 12.
Jeremy W. Baker, 26, of 815 W. State St., Apt. 1, in Springfield, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).
A report said the officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving Baker at the woman’s residence. Before arrival, the officer was advised that Baker had fled on foot toward Roberts Park, but several officers were unable to locate him during a search of the area.
The report said the woman told officers that Baker had formerly lived at the residence, but for about a month had been staying at another house in Cabool. She reportedly stated she unexpectedly found Baker inside her house and he had come up behind her and choked her after she made a phone call.
As of Monday afternoon, Baker was not in custody. His bond is set at $200,000.
