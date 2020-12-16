A Springfield man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly intentionally crashing a vehicle on U.S. 60 near Cabool during the early hours of Oct. 14.
Jordan C Filip, 20, of 3051 W. Webster St. in Springfield, Mo., is charged with first-degree assault (a class B felony). Bond is set at $500,000.
A Cabool Police Department officer who investigated the crash reported being dispatched at about 4 a.m. regarding a single-vehicle accident on West U.S. 60 near Dade Lane.
Upon arrival, the officer reportedly made contact with a man who was a passenger in the vehicle who said the crash was caused intentionally by the driver. The officer said the man stated that the driver, Filip, had entered the passing lane before traveling straight through a corner and off of the roadway at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour.
The officer reported speaking with Filip, who confirmed he had intentionally accelerated off the highway in an attempt to “go home with the Lord.” Filip also reportedly said he was trying to end the passenger’s life as well because “it was his time, too.”
A field sobriety test was conducted and the officer believed Filip was under the influence of an unknown drug. A blood sample was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.
The officer reported that Filip and the passenger each admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that night, and a THC cartridge was found during a search of the vehicle.
The story was updated at 2:15 p.m. to reflect that the suspect is not in custody.
