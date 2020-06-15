The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Dylan B. Bell, 21, of 822 Bryan St. in Houston, was issued citations for public peace disturbance and failure to obey after an incident at his residence on June 1.
Just after noon, an officer responded to a report of a dispute between Bell and a Waste Management employee. Upon arrival, the officer observed Bell in the street yelling at the employee.
When the officer told Bell to explain what was going on, Bell reportedly yelled an obscenity and turned around and walked toward his residence. The officer followed and apprehended Bell for not complying.
The officer again attempted to talk to Bell about the situation, but he reportedly began yelling obscenities at the employee and officer.
Bell was taken to jail for a 12-hour hold period.
•Matthew R. Dunseth, 33, of 104 Acorn Lane in Houston, was issued citations on May 28 for operating an ATV on a city roadway and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.
•Two men were arrested for having active warrants after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on June 4.
A passenger in a white van that was pulled over had an active Texas County felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance: Jerry Haddican, 50, of 6506 Millstone Road in Houston.
The driver had 10 active City of West Plains misdemeanor warrants: Arthur L. Huffman, 42, of 13104 Sunrise Drive in Cabool.
Both men were taken to the Texas County Jail.
