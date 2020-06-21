One person was arrested early Sunday in Texas County on drug charges. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Scott S. Halford, 36, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a felony Wright County warrant for possession of amphetamine. 

He is held in the Texas County Jail without bond. 

