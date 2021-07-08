Police recently arrested a man in Ankeny, Iowa, after he allegedly threatened to blow up a McDonald’s restaurant for neglecting to include dipping sauce with his order of Chicken McNuggets.
Television station WHO 13 reports that police in the Des Moines suburb arrested the 42-year-old man after he admitted to investigators that he called the restaurant on a Saturday evening after realizing his order mistakenly didn’t include the dipping sauce. During the call, he threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee.
The man was charged with a felony of false report of an explosive or incendiary device. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on Saturday and released on a bond Sunday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
