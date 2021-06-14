A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Houston is to appear next week in court for a formal arraignment.

Adam T. Reams, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Billy Jack Hayes, 30, of Houston. He was later indicted by a county grand jury. Additionally, he now faces charges in two other crimes that occurred in February. He is held without bond and is to appear June 22.

Reams is accused of stabbing Hayes multiple times at a home situated at Broadway and Steffens Street. Authorities continue their investigation, and several pieces of evidence are awaiting analysis at a Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab.

Police said they found a believed murder weapon and bicycle linked to the crime the following day around the south end of the Houston Memorial Airport.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments