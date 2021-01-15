A fifth person joined the race Friday for the Houston board of education.

Charlie Malam completed paperwork for a three-year term.

Four persons filed earlier. They are Jeff Crites,  Rob Harrington, Erin Abney and Brittany Salazar. Two, three-year terms are on the ballot. Incumbents are Stacie Ely and Leon Slape.

The deadline to file is Tuesday.

