There’s probably not a firefighter anywhere on Earth who wouldn’t agree that fire, wind and low humidity don’t mix well.
In fact, the combination can be destructive and even deadly. And yet, every year people insist on burning material on their properties under such conditions.
In the United States, that especially applies to rural areas where people want to rid their land of undesirable plant life or perhaps dispose of trash via heat and flame. Unfortunately, burning when it’s windy and dry is never a good idea, and firefighters end up feeling the brunt of peoples’ lack of common sense with regard to the issue.
In 2021, dry-and-windy conditions have made an early appearance in the Ozarks, as several days in March have featured warm temperatures and a general lack of moisture. Subsequently, Texas County volunteer fire departments have been busier than usual as their personnel run to-and-fro as they chase down the next field fire or barn blaze in hopes of saving nearby homes and other valuables.
“It's an uncomfortable feeling knowing it's just a matter of when we will be toned-out to assist those choosing to burn in these conditions,” said City of Houston Fire Department Chief Robbie Smith. “Low relative humidity, dry fuels, winds and topography all need to be monitored closely before lighting any outdoor fire.”
Last week alone, local fire departments responded to at least a dozen wind-aided blazes. With spring not yet here, there will no doubt be more dry-and-windy days to come in this region.
“People really need to think twice before they light that match,” said Houston Rural Fire Department Chief Don Gaston. “And you should always consider the weather conditions first.”
Smith said people sometimes have a tendency to rush into outdoor burning.
“Our average citizen has two days off work each week, that for the most part typically falls on Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “We have beautiful weather move into our area, it's early morning, bright sunny skies, just a slight breeze out of the southwest, and it is nice and warm already. People think, ‘I've got some burning I've been wanting to get done – time to burn.’
The last thing on their mind is, what the wind forecasted to do today, what the relative humidity is and if it is going to continue to drop throughout the day, if it’s going to be clear sunny sky until sunset, whether the 911 office knows they’re conducting a control burn.’
“For some, waiting for better conditions is not even thought about.”
Smith urges people to consider the potential consequences of burning outdoors.
“I want to remind everyone of something extremely important,” he said. “If you decide to light any type of outdoor fire and that fire becomes a wildfire – or out of control fire – you are 100-percent responsible for anything that occurs, including loss of life, neighbor’s property, livestock, farm animals, personal property or traffic-related crashes due to smoke covering the roadway.”
For more information, email Smith at rsmith@houstonmo.org or Gaston at hrfahouston@gmail.com.
