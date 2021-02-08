Qualifying area residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccination Friday at the Shannon County Health Center at Eminence. A two-day event is at Salem.
Due to extreme temperatures, the event at Echo Bluff State Park at Eminence has been moved to the health department. It will be a drive-through clinic. Participants and nurses will be in a building with drive-through capabilities. There will be 400 doses available.
A two-day mass vaccination is planned for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11-12, at the Dent County Commons at 162 County Road 2300 in Salem. (It has a unique registration address: https://bit.ly/3cDrdFD.)
NEW PORTAL
A new portal to find vaccine has launched in Missouri. The link is: bit.ly/vaccineregister
Registration is a 2-step process:
1) Register in the Vaccine Navigator database, being sure to answer every question. It is important to provide an email address, if possible, as this is the best way to receive messages from the Navigator website.
2) After you are entered in the database, you will be notified when vaccine is available for you. You will get an email providing a link for you follow to schedule an appointment time for the vaccination clinic. This scheduling message may not arrive immediately. It will depend on when vaccine is available.
If you do not have an email address, you will be placed on a list and the state’s Call Center will reach out to you to schedule an appointment by phone.
If you do not have internet access to register or schedule an appointment, you can call the Call Center at 877-435-8411 to receive help by phone.
TEXAS COUNTY RESOURCES
The state lists these possibilities to reach a vaccine in the Houston area: Walgreens, Texas County Memorial Hospital, Missouri Ozarks Community Health, Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department. In Licking and Cabool, it is Missouri Ozarks Community Health.
