DON RUST

DON RUST

 FILE PHOTO

Don Rust, who served as Houston's fire chief for 31 years, passed away overnight.

Rust, 68, retired from the post in 2014. A Houston native, he operated an excavation business and worked in the family's utility shop. 

Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A private graveside service is planned for next Wednesday.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments