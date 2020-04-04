Don Rust, who served as Houston's fire chief for 31 years, passed away overnight.
Rust, 68, retired from the post in 2014. A Houston native, he operated an excavation business and worked in the family's utility shop.
Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A private graveside service is planned for next Wednesday.
