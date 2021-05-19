In the evening of Monday, Nov. 30, 1976, a dairy farmer in the Bendavis area of western Texas County, Mo., saw something strange.
Darkness had set in and the farmer was milking cows when he noticed an object with extremely bright lights near a barn. He decided to call the authorities and report his observation.
Carl Watson was a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in his late 20s stationed with Troop G at Mountain Grove, and was dispatched to investigate. In those days, it wasn’t unusual for troopers responding to calls to be accompanied by county law officers, and Wright County Sheriff’s Department deputy Frank Vancel rode with Watson.
The pair spent a significant amount of time searching the area of Highway 38 and Highway MM, but didn’t see a bright light or anything else notable. Watson then drove his patrol car to the Fairview area and rolled up and down Highway M for several miles, but once again didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.
Not having any luck finding anything to report, Watson pulled his car into a lot on the east side of Highway M, where the highway department had a large gravel pile. He got out of the patrol car and turned its lights off, thinking he might see or hear something.
He did.
After walking to the rear of the car, Watson saw extremely bright lights suddenly appear, not far from where he stood. He got back into the car and traveled north about 200 yards.
At that point, Watson saw that the lights were coming from a large, cylindrical object that was hovering over a set of power lines that crossed the highway. It was about four or five car lengths away from him.
“I’ll call it a machine,” Watson said. “It wasn’t moving; it was totally stationary.”
Watson said there were two circular sets of lights visible on the object, a larger grouping in what appeared be the rear and a smaller group in front. Both sets were either rotating or blinking in a rotating sequence.
“The lights were blindingly bright and the whole area was lit up,” Watson said.
There were no visible symbols or markings on the object. Watson estimates it was 30 to 40 feet long.
“And I heard no sound whatsoever at any time,” he said.
The young trooper tried to contact headquarters, but his patrol car’s radio didn’t work.
“It was completely dead,” Watson said. “I couldn’t transmit or receive. At that time there were no cell phones, and there I was with no communication. I didn’t really know what to do.”
After a standstill lasting several minutes (that seemed like hours), the object begin to move.
“Then the lights went out and immediately it was gone,” Watson said. “And I still heard absolutely no sound.”
Now 77, Watson was in the U.S. Army for three years and then spent 33 years toiling for the MSHP before retiring in September 1999. He was elected Texas County Sheriff in November of 2004 and held the position for two four-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2005.
Watson was an officer in Troop G’s Criminal Investigation Division for about 20 years and worked numerous big cases during his career, including more than 250 murders. He was witness to several complicated, unfortunate and even brutal situations.
“But that night was unlike anything else I ever experienced, and I think about it all the time,” Watson said. “I don’t know what I saw, but it was definitely a UFO, because it was unidentified and it was a flying object.”
After their sighting, Watson and Vancel traveled to the Wright County Sheriff’s Department in Hartville. They were told the radio system there had also failed to operate for a while.
A Troop G dispatcher contacted Fort Leonard Wood and was advised that there had been no aircraft out that night and nothing unusual had been seen on radar.
“After it happened, I got a lot of kidding from people,” Watson said. “I’d go into a restaurant and someone would say, ‘have you seen any UFOs today?’ But I know what I saw.”
Watson said he wasn’t scared during the encounter, but he and Vancel didn’t react the way he wishes they might have.
“We probably said something to each other,” Watson said, “but we were so astonished by what we were seeing that we probably didn’t talk a whole lot. Looking back, I wonder why I didn’t hit it with the spotlight on my patrol car or turn my red light on.
“But maybe it was a good thing I didn’t. There’s no telling what might have happened.”
Watson had surgery for a form of leg cancer in August 2012, and while he can no longer walk the way he used to, he is more or less free of the disease. His wife, Jan Watson, said she feels there’s something to his story.
“At first I thought he’d lost his ever-lovin’ mind,” she said. “But after listening to him, I truly believe he saw what he says he saw.”
Watson said he’s fascinated by how the U.S. government has over the past couple of years become more open about sharing information about UFO encounters involving Navy pilots, astronauts and other personnel. A short article about his sighting appeared in the Dec. 2, 1976 issue of the Houston Herald.
“It happened almost 50 years ago,” Watson said, “but I remember it as if it happened last night. Some things that happened during my career were the kind you’d like to forget, but you don’t forget something like that.
“Like I said, I don’t know what I saw, but it was something unidentified. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
