A Raymondville woman faces a pair of felony charges following a traffic stop made by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Nov. 26.
Nathann Wilson, 51, of 19821 McColgin Road at Raymondville, is charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated – person less than 17 years of age in vehicle.
According to a deputy’s report, the officer was on patrol in the Raymondville area and observed a red Toyota truck commit multiple lane violations. A traffic stop was then initiated on Morton Road just north of Highway B.
After making contact with the driver, Wilson, the deputy noticed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted. The officer determined Wilson was impaired and she was taken to the Texas County Jail.
A second deputy reportedly performed an inventory of the contents of the truck, and a .410 caliber pistol was located, along with a single .410 shell. At the jail, and inventory of the contents of Wilson’s purse revealed a digital scale with apparent methamphetamine on it and five .410 shells.
The deputy reported that Wilson was on probation and was not permitted to possess a firearm.
There were reportedly two other people in the truck when Wilson was arrested: A man and a minor-aged boy.
Wilson’s bond was set at $200,000.
