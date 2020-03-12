ADEY VISITS JEFFERSON CITY

Callie Adey, Houston High School, second from right, along with Destini Clark, Koshkonong High School, recently had the opportunity to job shadow with Sen. Mike Cunningham, left, through the Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America at the state capitol. They also visited with Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, right, and were introduced to the full Senate.

Callie Adey, a senior at Houston High School,participated in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Legislative Shadowing Project on Wednesday, March 4.

Wytney Steelmanis the local chapter adviser and accompanied the students to Jefferson City.Sponsored by the Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), the program provides an opportunity for junior and senior high school students to spend a day with their state representative, senator or other public official. The students observe hearings, meetings and other public duties.  Adey shadowed Sen. Mike Cunningham and met several other leaders in the Missouri government. 

The Legislative Shadowing Project, now in its 20th year, is conducted by Missouri FCCLA, the Career and Technical Student Organization for family consumer sciences and human services education. A reception and opening session was held for participants on Tuesday, March 3.

The Legislative Shadowing Project allows students to connect their interests in law, public service, civic issues and the political process with their education. The event is designed to help students develop a better understanding of the political process and its impact on citizens.

FCCLA is a nonprofit student organization for young men and women, grades 6-12, in family consumer sciences education. Missouri FCCLA has more than 9,800 members in nearly 320 local chapters, making it the fourth-largest FCCLA state association in the nation.

 

