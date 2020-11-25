The Houston Lions Club is partnering with the Texas County Food Pantry to sponsor the annual Shop with a Hero program again this year.
The goal is $15,000.
Each participating child will be allowed to spend $100 and will have the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer, firefighter or member of emergency services. Children are referred to the program by the Children's Division, CASA, school districts, law enforcement, churches or other social service agencies. All funds raised go toward helping local children.
Organizers are seeking monetary donations to assist with the program. Anyone wishing to donate can contact Lions Club President Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382. Checks can be made payable to the Houston Lions Club, c/o Shop with a Hero.
Mail donations to: Houston Lions Club, P.O. Box 23, Houston, Mo., 65483.
