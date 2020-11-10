The Texas County Opioid/Substance Use Task Force has begun meeting again by Zoom on the fourth Monday of the month.
The group was organized by two Community Navigators, Cheryl Thurman and Jeff Browning, who have been hired that a Behavioral Health Systems Change Grant provided by the Missouri Foundation for Health.
They not only organize task force meetings for Wright, Douglas and Ozark counties, they make connections between community services and those who need them.
The grant also has also provides for marketing and branding campaigns. Jaci McReynolds, owner of Impact Advantage, was hired to help destigmatize substance use and addiction and highlight resources offered within local communities through various media avenues. Key phrases were discussed along with the importance of storytelling and motivational phrases.
“This is just one vital component to creating a recovery atmosphere in our communities,” said Thurman. “The truth is prevention works, treatment is effective and people do recover.”
Thurman said the community has many resources available that people should know about. However, the group identified needs that are still not being met.
Persons who would like additional information can email Thurman at cherylt@dchd.org, and she can send a link to the next Zoom meeting that is noon Monday, Nov. 23.
