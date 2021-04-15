The University of Missouri Texas County Extension will host free “Walk With Ease” classes beginning next week.
The one-hour classes will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from April 20 through May 25.
Participants will receive a book and walking log. The first 20 who complete six entries in their walking log will be awarded a $50 voucher to the Lone Star Farmers Market after completing the class.
People are welcome to join even after classes begin.
On days when classes are held, participants should meet at the Extension office in Houston (at 114 W. Main St.).
Walk With Ease is a program certified by the Atlanta-based Arthritis Foundation.
For more information, call the Brandi Sutherland at the Extension office in Houston at 417-967-4545.
