A Houston man was charged with several offenses on Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. 

Shaun C. Cross, 28, is charged with felony possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked/suspended - second offense, failure to register a motor vehicle and having no insurance. 

The patrol said he was processed and released. 

