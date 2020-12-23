A local man faces a pair of felony charges and has a bond set at $750,000 stemming from a Houston Police Department investigation of a crash on Nov. 15.
Douglas A Cross, 46, of 16819 Brushy Creek Road in Houston, is charged with driving while intoxicated – habitual (a class B felony) and driving while revoked (a class E felony).
A Houston officer reported that he responded at about 5:15 p.m. to a Texas County 911 call regarding a crash at U.S. 63 and West Highway 17.
After making contact with the driver, Cross, the officer observed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted.
During investigation, Cross reportedly told the officer he had taken vivitrol shots, consumed alcoholic beverages and then taken a drug used in treating alcohol and opioid dependence, which caused him to have a bad reaction.
The officer observed that Cross sustained injuries in the wreck, and he was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital for evaluation.
The officer stated in a report that Cross had previous DWI convictions in 2011 and 2017, and a prior driving while revoked conviction in 2018.
