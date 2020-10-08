A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation Wednesday led to a felony assault charge against a Mountain Grove man.
Ronald L. Mitchell, 58, 1295 Little Creek Road at Mountain Grove is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony).
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. regarding a report of a male subject wishing to turn himself in at the Mountain Grove Police Department for an assault on a female victim. A deputy responded to a residence on Little Creek Road in the Mountain Grove area to contact the victim, who told the officer that the male suspect choked her and punched her in the face.
Lindsey said the deputy observed marks and injuries consistent with her report.
The suspect – Mitchell – was arrested at the Mountain Grove Police Department and transported to the Texas County Jail. Lindsey said that during an interview, Mitchell admitted to striking the victim.
Mitchell is in the Texas County Jail on $250,000 bond.
