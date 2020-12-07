An area man faces a felony charge and has a bond set at $500,000 after allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.
Clyde Silsbee, 45, whose address according to court documents is 411 W. Eleventh St. in Mountain Grove, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported that early in November he was asked by the agency’s secretary to go to a King Street residence to see if Silsbee (a tier 3 offender) still lived there after Silsbee’s probation and parole officer stated he didn’t. No contact was made with anyone at the house.
The deputy reported returning to the location on Nov. 24, and a woman there said Silsbee hadn’t lived there since June or July and now resided two houses down on the same street.
The deputy reported that Silsbee had two prior charges of failing to register and another for being too close to a playground, pool or museum. He reportedly last registered with the TCSD on Oct. 20, but gave his old address as his residence.
The Mountain Grove Police Department reported that on Dec. 2 Silsbee was issued a citation (for an unreported offense) and gave a Wall Street address as his current address.
He was not in custody on Tuesday.
