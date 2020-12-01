The local Knights of Columbus Council 12650 held a Thanksgiving food drive to benefit the Texas County Food Pantry and the Licking United Community Help Center.
Including a $200 donation from the organization to each, $615 went to the Texas County Food Pantry and $902 went to the Licking pantry.
The local Knights of Columbus thanked community members who donated to the drive, which resulted in $1,517 in donations that will be used to purchase about 15,170 pounds of food.
