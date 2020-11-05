COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

A local foundation will award grants, and the application period will soon open.

With a total of $1,500 available, Houston Community Foundation’s grantmaking program will run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

Nonprofit agencies serving the Houston community, including 501(c)3 and other IRS-approved entities such as government, faith and school organizations, are eligible to apply. Agencies can request up to $500.

Applications must be submitted online through the Community Foundation of the Ozark’s grantmaking system. Applicants should go to www.cfozarks.org/applyforgrants and search for “Houston.”

Potential applicants with questions about the grant cycle can contact Ross Richardson, HCF board president, at 817-403-7203 or rllrich@msn.com.

Houston Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the CFO, holds more than $1.1 million in assets as of June 30, 2020. Since its founding in 2006, HCF has distributed more than $350,000 back to the community.

Learn more at cfozarks.org/affiliates/houston. Contributions are received at P.O. Box 156, Houston, Mo. 65483.

