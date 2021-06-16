Wall up

Representatives of Mission Builders (of Elm Spring, Mo.) erect a wall while working on a major refurbishing project last week at Success Baptist Church.

For several days last week, 39 representatives of Mission Builders of (Elm Spring, Mo.) worked on a refurbishing project at Success Baptist Church in Texas County.

Time capsule

Success Baptist Church charter members Shirley Carter, left, and Lena Ward look at items that were stored in a time capsule that was discovered last week during a refurbishing project at the church.

During the process, a time capsule was discovered and opened. Its contents included many items from 1966 (when the church was founded), including an issue of the Houston Herald, photographs, several coins from a local store and more.

Lumber work

Representatives of Mission builders (of Elm Spring, Mo.) deal with lumber while working on a major refurbishing project last week at Success Baptist Church.

Success Baptist Church is located on Highway 32 near Highway 17. The phone number is 417-458-3380.

