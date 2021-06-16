For several days last week, 39 representatives of Mission Builders of (Elm Spring, Mo.) worked on a refurbishing project at Success Baptist Church in Texas County.
During the process, a time capsule was discovered and opened. Its contents included many items from 1966 (when the church was founded), including an issue of the Houston Herald, photographs, several coins from a local store and more.
Success Baptist Church is located on Highway 32 near Highway 17. The phone number is 417-458-3380.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.