Send information to be listed to news@houstonherald.com
The latest closing and restrictions related to the coronavirus crisis:
•The Texas County Food Pantry announced it was implementing new safety procedures in its food department. There will be a limit of three people in the waiting area. Persons will be asked to use hand sanitizer as they enter.
•MSHSAA cancels remainder of basketball championships.
• A domestic traveler has the third confirmed case of coronavirus in the Springfield area.
The person was experiencing symptoms and tested through CoxHealth, according to an email from local health department spokeswoman Kathryn Wall. It was immediately unclear whether they went to the hospital or a satellite clinic.
The person is currently self-isolating at home, she said.
The case marks a departure from the previous local cases where two people had traveled abroad. Health department officials have not confirmed whether those two cases are related in order to protect patient privacy.
Count of COVID-19 in Missouri grows to six https://t.co/8Opv6Q2xEG via @stltoday— michelemunz (@michelemunz) March 16, 2020
• Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) has implemented a higher level of restrictions as of March 16, to continue to help reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19 throughout the community. OMC joins many other healthcare organizations in proactively deploying these restrictions as recommended by the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health.
As of March 16, the restrictions include:
- All patients and visitors will be required to enter the hospital through a single entrance located through the doors on the north side of the building beside the emergency department.
- No one under the age of 18, who is not seeking treatment, will be allowed in the hospital.
- Each patient will be limited to one visitor per patient, per day.
- OMC Pharmacy Drive-thru will be the only location open for pharmacy services.
•Plato School District cancels classes, activities March 16-20 to mitigate spread of the coronavirus, it announces Sunday night.
•Governor urges cancellation of gatherings of more than 50, per CDC recommendation: “As we are all aware, concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow across the state and the nation. In accordance with CDC recommendations, my administration and I strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations,” Gov. Parson said. “We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance. To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”
•Bucyrus brewery announces it won't hold annual event on Saturday.
•Mercy implements further restrictions related to its facilities.
•Out of caution, Missouri state park and historic site programs and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks are postponed or canceled now through April 30, it was announced Saturday afternoon. In addition, planned guided group or school tours, including tours of the Missouri state Capitol, are temporarily suspended now through April 30 in order to avoid large congregations of people in confined areas.
•The Houston Senior Center is closed for March. Homebound meals will continue to be delivered. Meals also can be picked up at the center.
•Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri late Friday afternoon.
•The production of 101 Dalmations later this month at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston has been postponed.
•The Missouri Department of Corrections at Licking has suspended visitation. This does not apply to attorney visits.
•A rural healthcare forum planned Wednesday, March 18, in Mountain View has been cancelled .
•The Missouri Senate has adjourned. The coronavirus upended Missouri's annual legislative session Thursday as the Senate sent its members and employees home without a definitive timetable to return.
• The Missouri State High School Activities Association has taken preventative steps in addressing concerns regarding the spread of the flu and/or coronavirus. MSHSAA has suspended all district music contests as well as currently limiting attendance to post season basketball tournaments.
•Ozarks Technical Community College extended spring break, which starts Monday, for an extra week. OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon said when classes resume March 30, every course that can be taught online will be offered that way through the end of the semester. Drury has a satellite campus in Houston.
•The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has a congregation at Houston, announced Thursday that it is indefinitely suspending all public gatherings, including worship services, worldwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.