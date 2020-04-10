Houston High School will join schools around the country in the “Be The Light Campaign,” which recognizes the efforts of the class of 2020, whose senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Locally, the football, softball, tennis and baseball lights will be turned on for 20 minutes at 8:20 p.m. — or 20:20 in military time.
Gov. Mike Parson closed school facilities for the remainder of the year in an announcement Thursday. Remote education will continue until the regularly planned last day of classes.
