A traffic stop conducted by a Licking Police Department officer on Jan. 31 has resulted in numerous felony charges against a Licking woman.
Samantha A. Karnes-Lewis, 29, of 111 Sherill St. in Licking, was charged March 17 with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
According to an Licking officer’s report, the charges stem from an incident that began when the officer pulled over a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee after observing it traveling with no front license plate. After making contact with the driver, the officer knew from previous dealings it was Karnes-Lewis. Permission to search her was received and a pill container was found that had multiple controlled substances inside, including two capsules containing a black tar-like substance that was determined to be heroin, according to a report.
Karnes-Lewis was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital for blood testing (which she reportedly refused) and then to the Texas County Jail. Her bond is set at $250,000.
After a an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies that concluded with a search warrant on March 6 served at Karnes-Lewis residence, she and a man were charged with multiple counts of drug possession and child endangerment. Her bond for those charges was also set at $250,000.
