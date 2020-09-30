A Licking woman was charged Sept. 28 on two counts, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Jaclyn N. Knight, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle accident. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail and released. 

