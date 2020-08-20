LICKING SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Licking School District will rollback its start of the school year. 

The Licking board of education decided Wednesday to delay the start of the school year until Sept. 8 after announcing earlier in the day an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the district announced that a staff member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 had attended school meetings on Tuesday on Wednesday. 

