Team roping will once again be a marquee event at this year's rodeo in Licking.

The 36th Licking Chamber of Commerce rodeo is Friday and Saturday, June 4-5.

The event features Silver Creek Rodeo as the stock contractor, Chris Pyle as announcer and Hollywood Harris as the funny/barrel man.

There is a pre-show event each evening — a Mutton Bustin’. Sign up is 5:30 to 6 p.m. Children ages 4-8 under 55 pounds will compete beginning at 6:15 p.m. The event is sponsored by Buckner and Gately Auction Service.

Gates open each night at 5:30 p.m. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

Here is a schedule:

FRIDAY: Senior Center Night: Admission is half price for seniors. There will be a large screen TV giveaway sponsored by Rinne’s Tire Pro. Military Night: Active military, free; spouse and retired, half price. Goat scramble those ages 5 and under. The Ozark’s Renegades Trick Riders and Musical Chairs.

SATURDAY: It is Pink Night, which highlights breast cancer.  A calf scramble is planned for those ages 6-11. Mounted shooting and a wild horse race are planned. There are also activities set from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. that include food and craft vendors. A parade is at 2 p.m. There will be entertainment throughout the day.

