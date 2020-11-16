On Friday, Nov. 13, Larry Powers, confined to the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City.
Powers, 54, was serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree sodomy and failure to register as a sex offender from Saline County. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Feb. 21, 2019.
An autopsy will be conducted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.