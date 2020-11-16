INMATE DEATH

An inmate from the prison at Licking died Friday in a Jefferson City hospital.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Larry Powers, confined to the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City.

Powers, 54, was serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree sodomy and failure to register as a sex offender from Saline County. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Feb. 21, 2019.

An autopsy will be conducted.

