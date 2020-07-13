Two men and a woman each face felony charges after a Licking Police Department investigation on Saturday.
Licking Chief Pat Burton said officers responded to a local business in response to a report of multiple suspects threatening employees and stealing food.
The suspects were located a short time later and a traffic stop was conducted.
Burton said when contact was made with the suspects, officers detected the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and a search was subsequently conducted.
During the procedure, officers located and seized several plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Burton said the total weight of the substance was in excess of 24 grams.
Multiple digital scales, with visible residue, and clear plastic bags were also reportedly found. Burton said officers also seized several small pieces of printed paper containing a chemical substance believed to be a hallucinogenic drug, along with less than 10 grams of marijuana and several different pieces of marijuana and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.
A loaded Taurus 9-milimeter pistol and a loaded Ruger .380 caliber pistol were also inside the vehicle, Burton said.
Criminal history reports were obtained on all three suspects and after reviewing the documents, officers discovered they all have been convicted of multiple felony crimes and are not allowed to be in possession of firearms. Burton said all three suspects have prior drug convictions and multiple convictions for theft-related crimes.
The trio was arrested and probable cause statements were sent to the county prosecutor seeking felony drug and firearms charges, along with other misdemeanor charges.
Arrested were Erik A. Burle, 50, of Licking, Krystal A. Dean, 33, of St. John, and Jeramie M. Conner, 30, of St. Charles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.