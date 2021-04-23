NEW LEADER FOR PLATO

Brad Cooper and his family

A Licking native has been named superintendent at Plato School District beginning this summer.

Bradley Cooper was named to the post this week.

In 2008, he began teaching at Dent-Phelps School District, and he was science teacher before being named principal. In 2013, he was hired as Licking Elementary School principal.

He and his wife, Tammy, have two children, Peyton and Dalis. They enjoy camping, biking and hiking.

Cooper attended college at  Southwest Baptist University at Bolivar.

