A Licking native has been named superintendent at Plato School District beginning this summer.
Bradley Cooper was named to the post this week.
In 2008, he began teaching at Dent-Phelps School District, and he was science teacher before being named principal. In 2013, he was hired as Licking Elementary School principal.
He and his wife, Tammy, have two children, Peyton and Dalis. They enjoy camping, biking and hiking.
Cooper attended college at Southwest Baptist University at Bolivar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.