ARREST

A man involved in an accident was charged following a 10:06 p.m. crash Wednesday, April 14,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

A man from Licking faces several charges following an accident Tuesday night west of his hometown. 

Joshua G. Miller, 32, is charged with felony drug possession, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving without a license, failure to keep on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash and wearing no seat belt. 

He was released to seek medical treatment, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

