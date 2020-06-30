ROBERT D. HENDRIX

After a Licking Police Department traffic stop on Dec. 26, 2019, a man now is charged with a felony.

Robert D. Hendrix, 58, of 12882 Bethlehem Road at Licking, is charged with driving while intoxicated – aggravated (a class D felony) and misdemeanor driving while revoked.

A Licking officer reported that another officer advised that Hendrix was seen driving a green Dodge van east on Highway 32 and that it was known his driver’s license was revoked.

The first officer reported seeing a van matching the description parked in a grocery store parking lot with nobody inside it. After a few minutes, the it departed and the officer conducted a traffic stop.

During the process, the officer reportedly smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted. Hendrix was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail, which refused a breath test.

Texas County prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. charged Hendrix on June 25. His bond is set at $250,000.

