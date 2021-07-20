After a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation last Thursday, a Licking man is jailed and faces a pair of felony charges.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey reported that the department received a report of a wood splitter stolen from a property on Highway V in the Raymondville area.  The victim also had information about a possible suspect. 

Lindsey said deputies traveled to a residence on Arnott Road and located the suspect and the stolen wood splitter. The suspect – Charles Miriani, 54, of Licking – reportedly admitted to taking the wood splitter without permission.        

Miriani was arrested on a felony warrant from Texas County charging him with habitual driving while intoxicated and transported to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $400,000. A probable cause statement seeking an additional charge of felony stealing was to be submitted to the county prosecuting attorney.

