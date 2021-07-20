After a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation last Thursday, a Licking man is jailed and faces a pair of felony charges.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey reported that the department received a report of a wood splitter stolen from a property on Highway V in the Raymondville area. The victim also had information about a possible suspect.
Lindsey said deputies traveled to a residence on Arnott Road and located the suspect and the stolen wood splitter. The suspect – Charles Miriani, 54, of Licking – reportedly admitted to taking the wood splitter without permission.
Miriani was arrested on a felony warrant from Texas County charging him with habitual driving while intoxicated and transported to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $400,000. A probable cause statement seeking an additional charge of felony stealing was to be submitted to the county prosecuting attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.