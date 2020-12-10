Anthony R.C. Sawyer, 18, of 202 Old Ridge Road, Apt., 5, in Licking, is charged with third-degree assault (a class E felony) and second-degree burglary (a class D felony).
According to an Licking officer’s report, the officer was dispatched at about 11:10 a.m. Dec. 7 regarding a domestic disturbance at Sawyer’s apartment.
After investigating, the officer reportedly determined Sawyer had struck a woman there and threatened her with a knife.
Sawyer was taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.
