ANTHONY SAWYER

ANTHONY SAWYER

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Anthony R.C. Sawyer, 18, of 202 Old Ridge Road, Apt., 5, in Licking, is charged with third-degree assault (a class E felony) and second-degree burglary (a class D felony).

According to an Licking officer’s report, the officer was dispatched at about 11:10 a.m. Dec. 7 regarding a domestic disturbance at Sawyer’s apartment.

After investigating, the officer reportedly determined Sawyer had struck a woman there and threatened her with a knife.

Sawyer was taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments