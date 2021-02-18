A wanted Licking man faces a pair of new felony charges after attempting to avoid being arrested and engaging in a high-speed pursuit on Jan. 24.
Brandon J.L. Giller, 26, of 4135 Highway VV at Licking, is charged with second-degree assault – special victim (a class B felony) and resisting arrest by fleeing (a class E felony).
According to an Licking Police Department officer’s report, the officer was on patrol and observed Giller drive by on Main Street in Licking. The officer was aware that Giller had multiple active felony arrest warrants, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
But Giller then sped away and reportedly quickly reached a speed of 86 miles per hour in a 35 zone as he left the city limits, according to a report.
The officer followed, and recorded Giller’s speed at 115 miles per hour on southbound Highway 137. The pursuit continued on multiple county roads, with Giller maintaining what the officer reported as “wreckless driving.”
During the pursuit, Giller reportedly tried more than once to use his vehicle to strike the officer’s patrol vehicle. Due to the high rate of speed, he failed to negotiate a curve on Amburn Road and went into the grass.
Upon returning to the road, Giller’s vehicle became disabled and rolled to a stop. The officer then apprehended him and put him in the patrol vehicle.
Giller was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $500,000. A computer check revealed he had seven active arrest warrants and his driver’s license was suspended.
The officer noted in the report that Giller had previously been involved in high-speed pursuits while attempting to evade law enforcement personnel in both Texas County and Dent County.
