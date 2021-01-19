A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a stealing incident on Sunday has led to the arrest of a Licking man who also allegedly tried to smuggle contraband into the Texas County Jail.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to residence on Highway E north of Houston for a theft report involving a car battery.
During the investigation, Lindsey said, information was developed that a suspect might be at a home in Licking. Along with an officer from the Licking Police Department, deputies went to a home on Kirk Street.
James Burris III, 26, of Licking, was located hiding under a bed and arrested, Lindsey said, and the stolen car battery was also recovered. Burris was transported to the Texas County Jail.
During the jail booking process, Burris was found to be in possession of a bag containing tobacco, marijuana and a lighter, all wrapped in latex gloves.
A probable cause statement seeking additional charges for the prohibited items in the jail was submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney.
Burris’ bond on the stealing charge was set at $100,000.
