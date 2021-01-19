SUSPECT

James Burris III

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a stealing incident on Sunday has led to the arrest of a Licking man who also allegedly tried to smuggle contraband into the Texas County Jail.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to residence on Highway E north of Houston for a theft report involving a car battery. 

During the investigation, Lindsey said, information was developed that a suspect might be at a home in Licking. Along with an officer from the Licking Police Department, deputies went to a home on Kirk Street. 

James Burris III, 26, of Licking, was located hiding under a bed and arrested, Lindsey said, and the stolen car battery was also recovered. Burris was transported to the Texas County Jail. 

ITEMS FOUND

A Licking man booked into the Texas County Jail on Sunday was found to be in possession of marijuana, tobacco and a lighter, all wrapped in latex gloves.

During the jail booking process, Burris was found to be in possession of a bag containing tobacco, marijuana and a lighter, all wrapped in latex gloves.          

A probable cause statement seeking additional charges for the prohibited items in the jail was submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney.   

Burris’ bond on the stealing charge was set at $100,000. 

