A man from Licking escaped injury Monday evening in accident west of Birch Tree on U.S. 60.
Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Michael D. Chilton, 50, of Eminence, struck the rear of a westbound 1991 Chevrolet pickup operated by Michael L. Venn, 51, of Licking.
A passenger in the car, Darla J. Chilton, 50, of Eminence, had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Mountain View. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.
The car had extensive damage; the truck minor.
