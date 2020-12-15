ACCIDENT

A Licking man was involved in a Shannon County accident on Monday, Dec. 14, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A man from Licking escaped injury Monday evening in accident west of Birch Tree on U.S. 60.

Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Michael D. Chilton, 50, of Eminence, struck the rear of a  westbound 1991 Chevrolet pickup operated by Michael L. Venn, 51, of Licking. 

A passenger in the car, Darla J. Chilton, 50, of Eminence, had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Mountain View. Everyone was wearing a seat belt. 

The car had extensive damage; the truck minor. 

