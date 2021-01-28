SHAWN T. SISLER

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an alleged assault Nov. 7 at Licking has led to a felony charge Jan. 20 against a Licking man.

Shawn T. Sisler, 31, of 17560 Boone Creek Road at Licking, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

A deputy was dispatched to the Licking Police Department at about 10 a.m. regarding a report of a domestic assault. The officer reported that a woman there stated that at about 8:30 a.m., Sisler had begun arguing with her at their residence over her phone usage.

The woman reportedly said Sisler assaulted her several times and punched a hole in a wall.

The deputy reported traveling to the home and observing blood on the floor and a hole in a bedroom wall.

Sisler’s bond on the charge is set at $200,000.

