A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an alleged assault Nov. 7 at Licking has led to a felony charge Jan. 20 against a Licking man.
Shawn T. Sisler, 31, of 17560 Boone Creek Road at Licking, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).
A deputy was dispatched to the Licking Police Department at about 10 a.m. regarding a report of a domestic assault. The officer reported that a woman there stated that at about 8:30 a.m., Sisler had begun arguing with her at their residence over her phone usage.
The woman reportedly said Sisler assaulted her several times and punched a hole in a wall.
The deputy reported traveling to the home and observing blood on the floor and a hole in a bedroom wall.
Sisler’s bond on the charge is set at $200,000.
